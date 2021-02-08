Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.07

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.07, with a volume of 640364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DML. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from C$0.95 to C$1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) to C$1.10 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$719.48 million and a PE ratio of -41.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.74 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total value of C$68,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$63,583.50. Also, Director David Daniel Cates sold 168,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$145,921.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 876,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$759,049. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,500 shares of company stock worth $233,991.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

