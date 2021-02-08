Delphi Financial Group Inc. Invests $4.63 Million in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 35,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,000. SPDR S&P China ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GXC. CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 217.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of GXC stock opened at $147.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.44 and a 200 day moving average of $126.04. SPDR S&P China ETF has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $150.58.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

