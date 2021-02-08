Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($4.79) Per Share (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.79) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.82). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.39. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $71.11.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,599,000 after purchasing an additional 150,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,758,000 after purchasing an additional 48,524 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 528,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 106,906 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,537,000 after acquiring an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 399,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,520,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.