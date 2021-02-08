DCM Advisors LLC Takes $757,000 Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACLS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $36.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.07.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $744,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

