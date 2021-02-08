DCM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $22.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 200.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

