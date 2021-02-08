DCM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 21,000 Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 288.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $39.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $43.11.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

In related news, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $458,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,705,332.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $261,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,026 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

