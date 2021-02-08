DCM Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,847,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,747,000 after buying an additional 173,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,604,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,048,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,019,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,472,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,203,000 after buying an additional 107,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,794,000 after buying an additional 259,597 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.41.

TTWO opened at $207.49 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $211.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

