DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Shares Gap Down to $5.30

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.30, but opened at $4.53. DAVIDsTEA shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 492 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $128.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 3.35.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a negative return on equity of 474.13%.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes.

