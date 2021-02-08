DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Price Target Raised to $35.00

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Aegis from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.60 to $22.25 in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:DRIO traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.08. 12,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.34. DarioHealth has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 120.46% and a negative net margin of 337.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that DarioHealth will post -5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the third quarter worth $168,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the third quarter worth $336,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DarioHealth by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,778,000. 22.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

