Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DNKEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Danske Bank A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS DNKEY traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.09. Danske Bank A/S has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses; and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, and Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

