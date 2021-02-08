Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DDAIF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

DDAIF opened at $80.63 on Thursday. Daimler has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $80.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a PE ratio of 474.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

