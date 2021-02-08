Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €61.47 ($72.32).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €66.99 ($78.81) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €58.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,310.00. Daimler AG has a 12-month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12-month high of €67.11 ($78.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

