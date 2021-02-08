Cwm LLC Takes $48,000 Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $796,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $32.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $40.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

