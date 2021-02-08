Cwm LLC Purchases New Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 235.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter worth $81,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

Everbridge stock opened at $143.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.59. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.27 and a 52 week high of $165.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total transaction of $100,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $34,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total value of $140,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,901 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.