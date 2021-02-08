Cwm LLC Purchases New Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 545.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $141.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $159.43.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $101.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.73 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $4,617,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,891,456.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,967,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

