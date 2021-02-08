Cwm LLC Purchases 171 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 140.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,483,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,509,000 after purchasing an additional 332,373 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,489,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,613,000 after purchasing an additional 66,081 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,156 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,192,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 993,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,558,000 after purchasing an additional 47,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $121.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -311.21 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.18.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,385.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $185,273.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

