Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $250,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 25,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $82.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.62. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,136 shares of company stock worth $4,712,462 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

