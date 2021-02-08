CWH Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 11,540 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,540 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,958,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 35.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,810,000 after acquiring an additional 216,737 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $58.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $236.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average is $50.28. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.