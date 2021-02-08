CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,619 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 50,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $72.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.46. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

