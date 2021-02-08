CryptoAds Marketplace Price Tops $0.0120 on Major Exchanges (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market capitalization of $171,445.25 and approximately $113,288.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00052434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00177120 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00074286 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00060351 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.00211731 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00067599 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange . The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

