Critical Comparison: Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) & Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Passage Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 362,287.50 -$78.33 million ($14.05) -8.90 Passage Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Passage Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beam Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of Passage Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Passage Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics -529,075.00% -103.41% -48.05% Passage Bio N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Beam Therapeutics and Passage Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67 Passage Bio 0 3 5 0 2.63

Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $47.40, indicating a potential downside of 62.17%. Passage Bio has a consensus target price of $29.08, indicating a potential upside of 31.24%. Given Passage Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Summary

Passage Bio beats Beam Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. It has a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

