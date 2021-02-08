Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Underperform Rating for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DB. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Societe Generale raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

