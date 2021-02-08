Credit Suisse Group Boosts The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $40.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded The Carlyle Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In related news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,352,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,934,361 shares of company stock worth $82,298,114 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,974,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,749 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,304,000 after buying an additional 1,685,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 718,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after buying an additional 357,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,302,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 469,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 229,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

