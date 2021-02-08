Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €96.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €96.00 ($112.94) target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €96.77 ($113.85).

EPA:SAN traded up €1.18 ($1.39) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €80.01 ($94.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,028,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €79.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €83.91.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

