Creative Planning Raises Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,841.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $212.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.22 and a 200 day moving average of $152.12. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $217.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total transaction of $80,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $765,351.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,811.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,714 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

