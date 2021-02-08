Creative Planning Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Creative Planning grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in The Progressive by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 237,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,461,000 after purchasing an additional 49,240 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 231.8% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 46,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 32,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 325,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $311,094.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,270,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,209 shares of company stock worth $5,920,270 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NYSE:PGR opened at $87.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

