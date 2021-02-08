Creative Planning Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $535,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

DFS opened at $92.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.98 and its 200 day moving average is $70.18. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $100.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

