Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,259 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $996,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,018,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,133,000 after acquiring an additional 349,911 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $49.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.92.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

