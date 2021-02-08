Creative Planning Buys Shares of 26,724 BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $4,323,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $5,883,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $1,593,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $2,665,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 33,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,174,754.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,643,348.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 212,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $13,966,032.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock valued at $176,943,323.

BigCommerce stock opened at $82.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIGC. Barclays decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $98.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

