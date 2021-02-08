Cream Market Cap Tops $29,570.91 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 54% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded 34% lower against the dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Cream has a total market cap of $29,570.91 and $15.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,702.19 or 1.00202940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00038317 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.83 or 0.01200883 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.67 or 0.00304664 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.91 or 0.00212078 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00066180 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001436 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00032556 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

