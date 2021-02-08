Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.18.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.87 and a 200 day moving average of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

