Cowen Boosts FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $50.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of FORM opened at $45.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. FormFactor has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $50.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average is $34.49.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $225,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $546,698.88. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,680,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $502,487,000 after acquiring an additional 39,706 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,092,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,967,000 after acquiring an additional 35,635 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in FormFactor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,133,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in FormFactor by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 175,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

