Cowen Boosts Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $365.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $330.00 to $365.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $318.63.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $316.73 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $336.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $5,036,299.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,458 shares in the company, valued at $28,539,028.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,870 shares of company stock worth $12,849,659 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,783,000 after purchasing an additional 57,334 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 628.2% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 23,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 244.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.