Cosmos (ATOM) Price Up 57.1% This Week

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $14.09 or 0.00031842 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.96 billion and approximately $1.55 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 57.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,287.90 or 1.00115356 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00080253 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000215 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 267,859,459 coins and its circulating supply is 210,074,856 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

