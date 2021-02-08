Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $51.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $44.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $337,375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 821.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 141.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,885 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 60.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 218.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,656,000 after purchasing an additional 896,582 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

