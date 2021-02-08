Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 21.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 90,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Corning by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Corning stock opened at $37.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.44. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 187.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

