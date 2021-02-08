Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 102.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Sysco by 92.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco stock opened at $77.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1,100.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $79.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

