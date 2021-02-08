Contrasting Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) & Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and Fate Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Fate Therapeutics 0 2 12 0 2.86

Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $21.71, indicating a potential upside of 154.27%. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $78.17, indicating a potential downside of 28.24%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.9% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics -8,652.90% -54.01% -44.19% Fate Therapeutics -810.13% -35.51% -25.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Fate Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $2.91 million 154.60 -$123.85 million ($2.88) -2.99 Fate Therapeutics $10.68 million 886.00 -$98.15 million ($1.44) -75.32

Fate Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Autolus Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autolus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats Autolus Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company's NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development also includes ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; FATE-NK100 for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; and FATE-NK100 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of two off-the-shelf iPSC-derived CAR T-cell product candidates; strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to screen for and identify small molecule modulators that enhance the therapeutic properties of genetically-engineered T-cell immunotherapies; and a collaboration and option agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

