Content Value Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.42 Million (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. Content Value Network has a total market capitalization of $9.42 million and $1.39 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Content Value Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00055282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.07 or 0.01050091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.22 or 0.05406403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00046113 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00030526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io . Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars.

