Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Constellium alerts:

Shares of CSTM opened at $13.67 on Monday. Constellium has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -71.95 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 68.6% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,555,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Constellium by 8,627.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 379,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the third quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.