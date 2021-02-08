Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th.
Shares of CSTM opened at $13.67 on Monday. Constellium has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -71.95 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67.
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
