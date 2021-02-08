Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1,839.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,219 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,565,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 61.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 304,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,626,000 after purchasing an additional 115,664 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,647,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,999,000 after purchasing an additional 76,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $227.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

