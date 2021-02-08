CONSOL Energy (CEIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $243.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.20 million. CONSOL Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. On average, analysts expect CONSOL Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $9.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. CONSOL Energy has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.97 million, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 2.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

