Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) PT Raised to C$2.50

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CFF. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

CFF opened at C$1.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.31. Conifex Timber has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$1.94. The stock has a market cap of C$87.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$37.59 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Conifex Timber will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

