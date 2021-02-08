Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Position Lifted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 748.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $17.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of research firms have commented on CCU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

