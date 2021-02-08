Comerica Bank Trims Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of XPO Logistics worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,138,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 1,008.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 183,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after acquiring an additional 166,994 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after acquiring an additional 131,920 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,776,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 272,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,104,000 after acquiring an additional 124,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on XPO. Raymond James upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $117.94 on Monday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 143.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

