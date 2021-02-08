Comerica Bank Sells 72,410 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,410 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.83% of Horizon Bancorp worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,311,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter worth $380,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 46.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $755.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $82,897.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

