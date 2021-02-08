Comerica Bank Sells 24,778 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,524 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,778 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSK. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,226,217 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,755,000 after purchasing an additional 348,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,910,000 after purchasing an additional 73,106 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,485,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,128,000 after purchasing an additional 689,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377,618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,133,000 after purchasing an additional 79,678 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,374,154 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,723,000 after purchasing an additional 239,979 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $35.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 64.35%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

