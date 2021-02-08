Comerica Bank Sells 1,797 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 21.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 60,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 149,247 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $386.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $366.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $391.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.43.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

