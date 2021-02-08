Comerica Bank Sells 1,005 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,902 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 31,537 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,117,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.27.

Shares of PXD opened at $128.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $147.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 125.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

