Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

NYSE EFX opened at $178.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $196.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.00 and a 200-day moving average of $168.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.91.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.